Police watchdog investigating collision between off-duty cop and Kelowna cyclist

The police watchdog is now investigating a collision that happened between an off-duty police officer and a cyclist on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna.

The crash happened Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m., according to the Independent Investigations Office.

The male cyclist suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Kelowna General Hospital.

Harvey Avenue’s eastbound lane near Cooper Road was closed for hours.

Part of Harvey Avenue near Cooper has been blocked off by yellow police tape. A bicycle wheel can be seen on the grass and evidence markers are scattered on the pavement. pic.twitter.com/TUFh3VAhzI — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) May 25, 2019

The Independent Investigations Office is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact its witness line at 1-855-446-8477.