May 27, 2019 3:48 pm

Police watchdog investigating collision between off-duty cop and Kelowna cyclist

The Independent Investigations Office is investigating a collision between an off-duty officer and a cyclist early Saturday morning in Kelowna.

The police watchdog is now investigating a collision that happened between an off-duty police officer and a cyclist on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna.

The crash happened Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m., according to the Independent Investigations Office.

The male cyclist suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Kelowna General Hospital.

Harvey Avenue’s eastbound lane near Cooper Road was closed for hours.

The Independent Investigations Office is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact its witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

