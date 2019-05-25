Fire hall in West Kelowna temporarily closed due to staffing shortage

A fire hall in West Kelowna was quiet on Saturday — not because of overnight rain that soaked the Okanagan, quelling any chance of fires, but because of staffing issues.

Citing long hours and sickness, West Kelowna Fire said Station 32 in Lakeview Heights was to be closed between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Due to current staffing shortages, Station 32 in Lakeview Heights is closed today from 8:00am – 6:00 pm. The additional 10 firefighters coming in September will address these long over due staffing shortages. pic.twitter.com/E2x5TFpt62 — West Kelowna Fire (@IAFF4457) May 25, 2019

READ MORE: Students step from classroom into Kelowna fire hall

The fire station may be closed again on Sunday for the same reasons.

However, despite the closure, West Kelowna’s fire chief said the city is still well protected.

WATCH BELOW (Aired March 19, 2019): Vernon told to reinstate fired fire department staff

“I hope it’s a one-time thing,” West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund said of the Station 32 closure. “In saying that, it will be the same situation tomorrow. But beyond that, we don’t see it to be an ongoing issue.”

Brolund said because of sickness and long work hours, a number of staff are currently off work.

West Kelowna Fire Station 32 is closed today between 8 am and 6 pm because of lack of staff. Watch ⁦@GlobalOkanagan⁩ tonight! pic.twitter.com/34nXdfu8OM — Kimberly Davidson (@Kimberly_Global) May 25, 2019

“Unfortunately, we just don’t have the staff to safely that station,” he said.

The fire chief noted, though, that mayor and council have approved funding for 10 additional firefighters, starting in September.

WATCH BELOW (Aired Feb. 20, 2019): Edmonton firefighters fundraise for muscular dystrophy

Those 10, said Brolund, “will go a long ways to making sure isn’t a regular thing.”

Brolund stated he “wouldn’t take this measure if there was an alternative,” adding his firefighters have already “been working a number of extended tours of duty, which mean 38 hours straight.”

READ MORE: B.C. premier announces millions for emergency funding program

He added “I do want the community to know that we’ve got contingency plans in place and that they remain well protected.”