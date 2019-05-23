Mother of abandoned newborn at Georgina fire station found: York Regional Police

York Regional Police say officers have identified and found the mother of a baby boy who was left at a Georgina fire hall last Tuesday.
Police said the newborn swaddled in a scarf was found at the staff entrance at the rear of Georgina Fire Station 1-6, located in Sutton, Ont., just after 3 a.m.
Police believe the baby was left at the fire hall sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m.
Georgina Fire said crews had been out at another call and when they returned, a crew member heard an infant crying. The baby was transported to hospital as a precaution to be assessed.
Police said the baby and mother are in good health.
