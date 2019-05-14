Newborn abandoned at Georgina fire station, York Regional Police say

York Regional Police say a baby has been taken to hospital after he was found just outside of a Georgina fire station early Tuesday.
Police said the boy was found at the station, located in Sutton, Ont. just after 3 a.m.
Officers said the newborn appears to have been born “very recently.”
The baby was transported to hospital as a precaution to be assessed.
Police said they are still in the initial stages of the investigation.
More to come…
