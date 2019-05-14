Crime
May 14, 2019 7:46 am
Updated: May 14, 2019 7:59 am

Newborn abandoned at Georgina fire station, York Regional Police say

York Regional Police say a baby has been taken to hospital after he was found just outside of a Georgina fire station early Tuesday.

Police said the boy was found at the station, located in Sutton, Ont. just after 3 a.m.

Officers said the newborn appears to have been born “very recently.”

The baby was transported to hospital as a precaution to be assessed.

Police said they are still in the initial stages of the investigation.

More to come…

