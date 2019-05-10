Suspicious fire destroys utility trailer at Waterloo City Hall

Police say a utility trailer was completely destroyed by a suspicious fire at Waterloo City Hall on Friday morning.

It happened at around 3:50 a.m. in a parking lot behind city hall.

Police confirmed they are treating the fire as suspicious.

No injuries have been reported and it’s unclear if anything was in the trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.