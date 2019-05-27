London police search for 11 handguns stolen from east-end home

London police are appealing to the public after nearly a dozen registered handguns were stolen from an apartment in the city’s east end.

Police say the weapons were stolen during an alleged break and enter on Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Once the homeowners returned, police say they noticed a gun safe containing 11 handguns was stolen from the apartment along with other personal property.

Det. Sgt. Ryan Scrivens said it is “extremely concerning” that the registered firearms are now missing and unaccounted for.

He advises gun owners to store weapons in large and heavy safes that are difficult to move in order to prevent similar robberies in the future.

Anyone with information regarding the handguns’ whereabouts is asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).