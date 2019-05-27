Driver in 2017 Lougheed Highway crash that killed 3 to be sentenced Monday

One of two drivers charged in a fatal 2017 crash in Coquitlam is expected to be sentenced on Monday.
Hamed Darbarpar was charged with driving without due care and attention.
Three-year-old Tyler Mollie Wong Hernandez, her nine-year-old cousin Ella Reese Hernandez, and a 30-year-old woman were killed in the crash on Lougheed Highway at Pitt River Road in April 2017.
WATCH: (Aired May 3, 2017) Coquitlam fatal crash victims’ fundraiser
Adam Goulding of Surrey was already sentenced.
Mother Michelle Hernandez says she hopes both men will learn from the experience.
“It’s been a horrific tragedy, I would never wish it on anyone,” she said.
“What I wish is that everyone just cherishes the life that they’ve been given and recognize that each day is precious.”
