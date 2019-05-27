Barrie police search for 2 suspects in connection to reported shoplifting incident

Barrie police are searching for two female suspects in connection to a reported theft that happened at a local Reitmans clothing store on Saturday.

Two suspects were browsing the store at 498 Bayfield St. and rejected help from store staff, police say, moving to areas in the shop where sales clerks were not present.

According to Jennett Mays, a communications co-ordinator with the Barrie Police Service, the sales clerks later noticed empty hangers and reviewed the store’s surveillance footage.

Upon reviewing the footage, police say, the suspects were seen removing clothes from the hangers and putting them in a purse, before leaving without paying.

The first suspect is described to be in her 30s or 40s, approximately 5′ 3″, with a heavy build, short dark hair on the sides and a long red stripe down the centre of her head, police say. According to officers, she was also wearing grey and navy track pants and a T-shirt.

The second suspect is described to be in her early 30s, about 5′ 6″, with a medium build, long and dark curly hair, and wearing black pants and a Fila sweater.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Claridge of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2657 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.