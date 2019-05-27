Crime
London teen charged with stunt driving

London police ticketed a 19-year-old G2 driver who was allegedly travelling 104 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

London police have ticketed a teenage driver after a vehicle was clocked going more than 50 km/h above the posted speed limit.

A post on London police’s Twitter account on Monday morning said officers pulled the 19-year-old driver over after he was allegedly caught going 104 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Sarnia Road.

Police say the man was charged with speeding and racing a motor vehicle. His licence has been suspended and the vehicle has been impounded, both for seven days.

Just last week, police pulled over a driver for allegedly travelling similar speeds in the area of Western University.

The driver was charged after officers say they clocked him driving 105 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Western Road, near Ambleside Drive.

