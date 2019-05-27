SIU investigating after Hawkesbury man dies after OPP deploy stun gun

The Special Investigations Unit says they are investigating the death of a 31-year-old man earlier this month after an interaction with the OPP in Hawkesbury.

According to the SIU, at around 1 a.m. on May 2, OPP officers responded to an apartment unit on Abbott Street after reports of a man in distress.

Officers then entered the residence and spoke with the man who was on the balcony.

READ MORE: Man faces 1st degree murder charge in homicide of Ottawa man found dead on Donald Street

After an interaction between the officers and the man, which included the deployment of a stun gun or a “conducted energy weapon,” the man was apprehended.

Shortly after the incident, the man lost vital signs. CPR was performed, and the man began breathing again.

He was then transported to hospital for treatment where on May 10, the man was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Gun seized, youth arrested at Nepean school: Ottawa police

The SIU is asking anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact them at 1-800-787-8529.

The Unit is also asking anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.