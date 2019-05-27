Crime
May 27, 2019 8:23 am

Man shot in suspected bar robbery gone wrong: police

By Associate Producer  Global News

One man is in hospital after a suspected armed robbery went wrong on Monday.

Yannick Gadbois / Global News
Police were called to a bar on Jean Talon Street East and 13th Avenue after a suspected armed robbery went awry on Monday morning.

Around 3 a.m., police say a 40-year-old man was injured by a gunshot in his upper body.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture says “it could be an armed robbery gone wrong.”

Police have cordoned off the area and requested the assistance of the canine unit.

Witnesses say two suspects tried to rob the bar, and clients intervened.

No arrests have been made.

