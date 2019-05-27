Man shot in suspected bar robbery gone wrong: police
Police were called to a bar on Jean Talon Street East and 13th Avenue after a suspected armed robbery went awry on Monday morning.
Around 3 a.m., police say a 40-year-old man was injured by a gunshot in his upper body.
READ MORE: Teen dies after overnight altercation in Saint-Hubert
He was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture says “it could be an armed robbery gone wrong.”
READ MORE: All aboard: Montreal model train expo brings generations together for fundraising event
Police have cordoned off the area and requested the assistance of the canine unit.
Witnesses say two suspects tried to rob the bar, and clients intervened.
No arrests have been made.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.