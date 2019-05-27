Body recovered from Eramosa River

Guelph police are investigating after a body was recovered from the Eramosa River on Sunday evening.

Police say they received a call from a citizen reporting that a body could be seen floating in the river in the Brockville Avenue and Hayes Avenue area of the city in the Two Rivers neighbourhood.

Police officers, the Guelph Fire Department and Guelph Wellington Paramedic Services responded to the scene at around 6:40 p.m. and say they recovered the body of a man.

Guelph police say they are working with the coroner’s office to determine the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online at csgw.tips.