May 2019 Coach of the Month: Peter Isfjord

Peter Isfjord has been coaching softball for nearly 20 years, and every time he sees his players, he sees an opportunity to pass new information along.

“I get satisfaction watching them develop and try things that they maybe aren’t so good at at the beginning, but by mid season they’re starting to do things that they think they can’t do,” Isfjord said. “That’s very rewarding for a coach.”

Isfjord coaches the Manitoba Thunder U-12 team three times a week. This requires the Thunder coaching staff to work with the girls to develop basic softball skills such as batting, catching, and rules of play, and build their confidence and love for the sport.

But wins and losses are not top of mind for the coach.

“The success really is being able to transfer the knowledge that I’ve learned to the girls and to the other coaches I coach with,” he said.

“Seeing them use that is really gratifying to me.”

The athletes he coaches also enjoy his easy-going attitude, and patience when helping the girls learn the fundamentals to succeed.

“I think that he’s really funny,” Manitoba Thunder center fielder Xiomara Torres said with a smile. “He also helps us a lot with our baseball skills and it really helped us a lot this year.”

Isfjord ensures that all girls on the team gets equal opportunities to succeed on the diamond, and if they compete hard as a team, that’s bigger than any victory they could ever win.

“Hopefully I give them the love of the game, it’s a great game,” he said.

“Certainly a big part of it is being a part of a team, and sharing in success is probably one of the most rewarding things they’re ever gonna do.”