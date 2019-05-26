Man arrested after altercation outside Quebec City mosque

Police say a 47-year-old man has been arrested after an altercation outside Quebec City’s largest mosque.

Quebec City police say a skirmish broke out between a man and some taxi drivers in the parking lot of the Centre culturel islamique de Québec shortly after noon on Saturday.

They say the man was arrested after allegedly punching at least one other person.

The Canadian Press was unable to reach the mosque’s president, but the National Council of Canadian Muslims said on Twitter that the suspect had expressed hostility towards Muslims and immigrants prior to the altercation.

The mosque is the site of a 2017 shooting that left six men dead and several injured after a gunman stormed the building and opened fire.

Quebec City police say they’re treating the event as an assault and not a hate crime.

