Quebec Superior Court judge finds Terrebonne YouTuber guilty of inciting hatred

Quebec Superior Court Judge Gilles Garneau found YouTuber Pierre Dion guilty of a single count of inciting hatred.

“This is unacceptable,” Garneau said in court.

Police arrested Dion on Jan. 31, two days after he posted a video on YouTube in which he defended Alexandre Bissonnette, the Quebec City mosque shooter.

Bissonnette is currently serving life in prison for killing six people at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec.

Judge Gilles Garneau found YouTuber Pierre Dion guilty of one count of incitement of hatred in Laval today. He has a sentencing date coming up now on June 11. On YouTube in January Dion defended Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonette. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/GmIvEuM8rO — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 22, 2019

Dion vigorously defended himself before the judge, telling him directly he felt it was unfair that he was “being treated like a terrorist” and that his YouTube video is an example of “free expression.”

He also added that he is a welcoming person, a statement the judge disputed.

Crown Prosecutor Karine Lagacé-Paquette, this kind of charge "is not new, it's been in the criminal code for a while. It's just with social media it can go further." Inciting hatred can bring a max sentence of six months in prison. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/xdmX5sPoIV — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 22, 2019

A recent Ipsos poll commissioned by Global News shows Islamophobia is on the rise, something that worried advocates.

“When you see a rise in Islamophobia and anti-Semitism and anti-immigration, you know we live in dangerous times,” said Fo Niemi, the executive director of the Centre for Research Action on Race Relations.

After both the Crown and the defence suggested probationary penalties, Garneau set a sentencing date for June 11.