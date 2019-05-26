Crime
May 26, 2019 12:15 am
Updated: May 26, 2019 12:31 am

1 dead after stabbing in Central Hamilton: police

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Hamilton police say the city's 4th homicide of 2019 happened in an area near Lamoreaux Street at Strathcona Avenue.

Don Mitchell / Global News
A A

One person is dead after a stabbing in central Hamilton near Victoria Park.

Hamilton police and paramedics were called out to an address on Lamoreaux Street at Strathcona Avenue just after 9:00 p.m. Saturday night and discovered a person with vital signs absent.

READ MORE: Man falls to his death near Dundas Peak Trail in Hamilton

Police have revealed little else except that one person is in custody in connection to the incident and the major crime unit has taken over the investigation.

The death marks the fourth homicide in the city for 2019.

 

 
Report an error
central hamilton
downtown Hamilton
Hamilton
Hamilton Police
Homicide
lamoreaux street
Major Crime Unit
Strathcona Avenue
vital signs absent

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.