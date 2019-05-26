1 dead after stabbing in Central Hamilton: police

One person is dead after a stabbing in central Hamilton near Victoria Park.

Hamilton police and paramedics were called out to an address on Lamoreaux Street at Strathcona Avenue just after 9:00 p.m. Saturday night and discovered a person with vital signs absent.

Police have revealed little else except that one person is in custody in connection to the incident and the major crime unit has taken over the investigation.

The death marks the fourth homicide in the city for 2019.

Hamilton Police confirming the fourth homicide of 2019 after an apparent stabbing in Central #HamOnt. One individual is in custody. Major Crime is investigating. More details will be released later. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 26, 2019

NEW | F19018754 | MEDICAL | Loc: 0 Block LAMOREAUX ST HAM @ STRATHCONA AV N/DUNDURN ST N | Units: E11 | 05/25/19 21:17 — HamOnt Fire Dept (@HFD_Incidents) May 26, 2019

UPDATE | F19018754 | Add Info: VSA — HamOnt Fire Dept (@HFD_Incidents) May 26, 2019