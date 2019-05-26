1 dead after stabbing in Central Hamilton: police

One person is dead after a stabbing in central Hamilton near Victoria Park.
Hamilton police and paramedics were called out to an address on Lamoreaux Street at Strathcona Avenue just after 9:00 p.m. Saturday night and discovered a person with vital signs absent.
Police have revealed little else except that one person is in custody in connection to the incident and the major crime unit has taken over the investigation.
The death marks the fourth homicide in the city for 2019.
