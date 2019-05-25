Man falls to his death near Dundas Peak Trail in Hamilton

A 24-year-old man is dead after falling more than 100 feet off a cliff on the Dundas Peak Trail.

Hamilton fire crews were called out for a “rope rescue” in the Spencer Gorge Conservation Area just after 11:00 p.m. on Friday night.

Friends of the victim told firefighters they had witnessed the fall and called 911.

Crews searched the ravine for more than an hour trying to locate the man.

Hamilton police spokesperson Jackie Penman told Global News the man was found dead in a wooded area.

The incident has not been deemed suspicious and is currently not under investigation.

