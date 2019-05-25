Suspect in murder of Creston, B.C. woman facing trial in 2014 death of Kamloops cellmate

A man charged Friday in the 2015 murder of a Creston, B.C woman is set to go on trial Monday in the 2014 death of an inmate in Kamloops.

32-year-old Nathaniel Jessup of Creston is accused of second degree murder and offering an indignity to a body in the death of 58-year-old Katherine McAdam, also of Creston.

McAdam was last seen on Aug. 15, 2015. Her remains were discovered 12 days later on Highway 3 in Erickson, east of Creston.

RCMP believe Jessup and McAdam were “casual acquaintances” at the time of her death.

Jessup, who RCMP say has been in custody on unrelated matters since shortly after McAdam’s murder, was arrested May 24 by Southeast District Major Crime Unit investigators.

In Sept. 2015, Jessup was arrested by Vancouver police and charged with two counts of assault and one count of unlawful confinement after a pair of alleged abduction attempts involving two young girls near Stanley Park.

He was accused of trying to grab a two-year-old girl at Lost Lagoon on Sept. 7, and attempting to snatch an eight-year-old girl on the Seawall at the north end of Denman Street on Sept. 4.

The father of the two-year-old girl confronted the suspect, who let go of the child and ran off. After a search involving police and park rangers, Jessup was arrested in the 1800-block of Alberni Street with the help of a concerned citizen.

In February 2018, Jessup was charged with second degree murder in the 2014 death of his cellmate in Kamloops.

Twenty-year-old Dylan Levi Judd was found unresponsive in his cell at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre on Nov. 10, 2014.

A public inquest into Judd’s death was set to begin on Nov. 23, 2015, but the B.C. Coroners Service announced its postponement on Oct. 1, 2015, “as an RCMP investigation into Mr. Judd’s death is ongoing.”

Jessup is scheduled to stand trial by judge alone in Kamloops beginning May 27 on the second degree murder charge in connection with Judd’s death.

Meantime, Jessup was ordered detained at an interim release hearing Friday on the Creston murder charge.

He is set to appear in a Creston courtroom on June 13.

RCMP are asking anyone who had contact with either Jessup or McAdam in mid-August 2015 to contact police if they have not already done so.