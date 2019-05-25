Man, teenage boy facing charges after Saturday morning North End stabbing

An 18-year-old man and a teenage boy are in custody after Winnipeg police came across a stabbing victim early Saturday morning.

Officers say they were flagged down in the area of Salter Street and Selkirk Avenue around 1:30 a.m..

A 31-year-old man was brought to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police investigating two weekend homicides

With help from witnesses, police tracked down two suspects seen running from the area and gave chase.

One male was arrested in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue while the other was taken into custody in the 400 block of College Avenue.

Police say a knife was seized from each suspect.

Investigators believe a 26-year-old female was walking in the area when two males tried several times to strike up a conversation.

After arriving at a home on Pritchard Avenue, the male victim allegedly went outside to confront the suspects.

WATCH: (Jan. 18. 2019) Weapon used in Burrows Avenue assault was a homemade gun

The man was reportedly stabbed during the incident, while the female was threatened and assaulted, but didn’t require medical attention.

Investigators don’t believe the victims and suspects knew each other.

Eighteen-year-old Jeremiah Keegan Nepinak faces charges of assault, uttering threats, and possession of a weapon.

A 14-year-old male faces similar charges.

Both remain in custody.