Crash between car, dump truck leaves man with life-threatening injuries

An 18-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after his car was struck by a dump truck in Musquodoboit Harbour.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash on Highway 107 between exits 20 and 21 happened just after 2 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the car was turning on the highway when it was struck by the dump truck.

The man in the car, who was the only one inside, was rushed to hospital. As of 8 p.m. Friday, he was in critical condition.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

The exact cause of the crash is still being investigated.