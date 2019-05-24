Crime
Police charge man for robbery, assault in Dartmouth

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News

The suspect is identified as Morris James Lanceleve.

RCMP/ Provided
A 35-year-old man from Musquodoboit Harbour was arrested by police on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a man and stealing jewelry.

At approximately 12:05 p.m., Halifax Regional Police were called to the intersection of Woodland Avenue and Micmac Boulevard in Dartmouth for a report of an assault. A 56-year-old Dartmouth man was crossing Woodland Avenue when he was struck from behind by a man who was not known to him. When a bystander intervened, the man produced a knife, fled to a waiting vehicle and left the area.

The suspect identified as Morris James Lanceleve also struck a vehicle as he was fleeing the scene.

Shortly after, Lanceleve entered Crescent Gold and Diamonds at 21 Micmac Boulevard. The man asked to see a piece of jewelry and then fled the store with it. When a security officer attempted to stop him the suspect produced a knife and continued to flee.

The suspect was arrested a short time later in the area by patrol members and the East Divisional Commander. A K9 team also conducted a track and located the stolen jewelry.

Laceleve is known to police. In 2018, he was arrested for being involved in a New Brunswick shooting incident.

He is scheduled to appear Friday in Dartmouth provincial court and will be facing nine charges.

