Man arrested in N.S. for N.B. shooting incident 4 months after escaping police custody

A man wanted in relation to a shooting, who somehow got away from police when he was being arrested last fall, has finally been arrested in Nova Scotia.

Morris James Lanceleve, 33, was taken into custody at a home in Central Onslow, N.S., on Jan. 16.

According to RCMP, officers were called to a home in Sackville, N.B., on Sept. 7, 2017, after a shot had been fired. No one was injured in the incident.

Later that day, an RCMP officer stopped a vehicle across the provincial border in Williams Point, N.S., and arrested Lanceleve and a 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman in connection with the incident.

But, Lanceleve was able to escape police custody.

“He was placed under arrest and a brief struggle ensued and he was able to flee (on foot),” Cpl. Brian Villers with New Brunswick’s Southeast District RCMP told Global News at the time.

“There was one officer who did the stop and a second officer close by on the way to assist.”

An arrest warrant was later issued and RCMP warned the public not to approach Lanceleve if they encountered him because he was considered armed and dangerous.

His arrest this week is being described as “without incident.”

Lanceleve has been remanded into custody and will appear in Antigonish Provincial Court in Nova Scotia on Jan. 18.

He is charged in New Brunswick for discharging a firearm while being reckless, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon contrary to an order and failing to comply with an undertaking.

