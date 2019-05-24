Father of Lindsay Buziak appears on ‘Dr. Phil’ seeking answers in unsolved murder

Eleven years later and with no answers on who murdered his daughter, Lindsay Buziak’s father is appealing to a higher power: Dr. Phil.

Jeff Buziak appeared on the popular daytime talk show on an episode that aired Friday to talk about his relentless search for his daughter’s killer, who has yet to be found despite an ongoing police investigation.

Lindsay Buziak was a 24-year-old real estate agent when investigators believe she was lured to an empty Saanich home on Feb. 2, 2008, by a couple posing as prospective buyers.

Her body was found with multiple stab wounds to her head and chest. Saanich police know two people went into the home with Lindsay, but haven’t found enough evidence to make arrests or lay charges.

Jeff Buziak’s appearance on Dr. Phil covered everything from his ongoing search for justice to his strained relationship with Sannich Police, who he called “incompetent” and accused of mishandling the investigation.

“The police have not been forthright with information or even what they’re doing, or suspects or anything,” he told host Phil McGraw, who cautioned Buziak about blaming investigators for reaching dead ends.

“My experience with law enforcement is that they try and do a really good job, they work really hard at what they do and put themselves in harm’s way to keep the rest of us safe,” McGraw said.

Buziak said he has regularly sent people who claim to have information about Lindsay’s murder to the police, who Buziak says never follow up with those potential leads.

“So you just said, ‘Go tell these incompetent people over here?'” McGraw countered. “You didn’t say, ‘Pull up a chair, tell me what you know?'”

“I do that,” Buziak replied. “I offer to fly anywhere and meet with them…. But I tell them, ‘I can’t make the arrests. You need to tell the police this.'”

Saanich police would not provide comment to Global News Friday, but sent a statement to the producers of Dr. Phil that McGraw read aloud to Buziak.

“At no time has the investigation been declared a ‘cold case’ and an investigative team is presently assigned,” the statement reads in part.

“We are aware of criticism from some family members the details of our investigation must remain confidential.”

“That’s not a truthful statement,” Buziak said, adding police told him two years after Lindsay’s murder that the case was considered cold, only to be told it was active later that day after Buziak requested the case files.

Buziak and McGraw also discussed the father’s controversial website that includes photos of known and suspected gang members, many of whom he believes played a direct or indirect role in Lindsay’s murder.

Some of those photos and names are accompanied by addresses, which Buziak said he has visited.

“That’s a good way to get shot,” McGraw said.

McGraw warned Buziak about the dangers of conspiracy theories, saying he found it highly unlikely one could be maintained for 11 years.

“A lot of people have to be involved, a lot of people have to hold together and not crack or make a mistake in some way,” he said. “I’ve been in this for a long time, and that’s highly, highly unlikely.”

Buziak said he’s still convinced his daughter was targeted, and that “someone she knew well” orchestrated and planned her murder.

“She saw something she shouldn’t have seen, she was jeopardizing people’s lifestyles, and they executed her,” he said.

Speaking to Global News Friday, Buziak said he was happy to have appeared on the program, which ended with McGraw offering him some advice that he’s not sure he can accept.

“He said I should try and be nicer to police,” he said. “But I don’t think that it’s acceptable that we should have to wait years for a murder to be solved.”

As he pushes for investigators to be replaced and for more tips from the public to come forward, Buziak said he won’t stop seeking those responsible for his daughter’s death.

“They’re allowing killers to walk in the community,” he said. “Lindsay’s friends and young women there are scared to the bone because it is unsolved.”

The Dr. Phil Twitter account has asked for anyone with information that may help the investigation to call a tip line set up by Saanich police.

If you have any information about the murder of Lindsay Buziak, call the Lindsay Buziak Tip Line at: 1 (888) 980-1919.

—With files from Kylie Stanton