Douro-Dummer pair accused of stealing $100,000 worth of stolen machinery
Two Douro-Dummer Township residents face multiple theft and firearms charges after police say they recovered an estimated $100,000 worth of stolen machinery and lawn equipment this week.
The investigation by Peterborough County OPP and Central Hastings OPP led to searches of a residence on Fifth Line Road North in Douro-Dummer Township on Tuesday and on Thursday. The area is just east of Peterborough.
READ MORE: Northumberland OPP probe break and enter, vandalism at Roseneath school
Police say there they recovered machinery and lawn equipment reported stolen.
Trude Hilderbrandt, 54, and Anne-Marie Hilderbrandt, 56, were arrested and both charged with five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.
They are both scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 26 and in Belleville on June 27.
OPP say the investigation is ongoing.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.