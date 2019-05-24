Crime
May 24, 2019 4:03 pm
Updated: May 24, 2019 4:04 pm

Douro-Dummer pair accused of stealing $100,000 worth of stolen machinery

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

OPP have arrested two Douro-Dummer Township residents after seized $100,000 of reported stolen machinery.

Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press
A A

Two Douro-Dummer Township residents face multiple theft and firearms charges after police say they recovered an estimated $100,000 worth of stolen machinery and lawn equipment this week.

The investigation by Peterborough County OPP and Central Hastings OPP led to searches of a residence on Fifth Line Road North in Douro-Dummer Township on Tuesday and on Thursday. The area is just east of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Northumberland OPP probe break and enter, vandalism at Roseneath school

Police say there they recovered machinery and lawn equipment reported stolen.

Trude Hilderbrandt, 54, and Anne-Marie Hilderbrandt, 56, were arrested and both charged with five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

They are both scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 26 and in Belleville on June 27.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Anne-Marie Hilderbrandt
Douro-Dummer
Douro-Dummer Township
Hilderbrandt
lawn equipment
Peterborough County
Peterborough County OPP
Stolen Property
Trude Hilderbrandt

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.