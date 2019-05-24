Papineau Metro station closed indefinitely for work

The Papineau station on the Montreal Metro’s green line has been closed indefinitely for temporary work on the mezzanine level.

“Our team onsite is working hard to ensure a prompt reopening,” the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) wrote on Twitter.

A shuttle bus, number 815, will be available to transport commuters to and from the Berri-UQAM and Frontenac stations.

STM bus numbers 34 and 45 and the Réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL) 171 line will be relocated to Frontenac.

This comes a few months after the closure of Beaudry station on the Metro’s green line for major refurbishment works.

Beaudry station is expected to be reopened June 2.