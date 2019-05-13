STM creating new express bus line, adding trains to Metro’s orange line to alleviate congestion

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) has created a new express bus line to alleviate congestion on both the Montreal Metro and the bus network.

“The STM’s proposed Mouvement Orange provides concrete measures for Montrealers who experience congestion on the orange line daily,” said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

“This will certainly help take pressure off the orange line in the short-term, in anticipation of heavy infrastructure in the longer term.”

The new 445 Express Papineau bus will run along Papineau Avenue, beginning at Beaubien Street starting in September 2019.

A reserved bus lane will continue down the avenue, along René-Lévesque Boulevard to the heart of downtown. The route will head downtown in the morning and go east in the afternoon.

The 427 express Saint-Joseph bus, named “the other orange line” when it was created in 2010, will also be “enhanced at this time.”

In addition, the STM will consolidate its service on Parc Avenue this coming fall.

The 435 Express du Parc/Côte-des-Neiges bus will be divided into two new buses to better adjust to morning and afternoon peak periods — namely the 480 Express du Parc bus and the 465 Express Côte-des-Neiges bus.

There are also expected improvements coming to the local 80 du Parc and 165 Côte-des-Neiges buses in non-peak directions during rush hour.

“The STM is reviewing its entire bus network and wants to have this mode of transportation play a bigger role by adapting the network to current and future realities,” said Philippe Schnobb, chairman of the STM Board of Directors.

Two new trains will be added to the Metro’s orange line during morning and afternoon peak periods starting September 2019.

“It is essential that the service offered by the STM be improved in the short and medium term to provide travel options, not only to take pressure off the eastern portion of the Metro’s orange line, but also to preserve and improve public transit services to downtown,” said Luc Tremblay, STM Chief Executive Officer.

“We are confident that this strong and sustainable action will improve the fluidity, reliability and attractiveness of public transit in Montreal.”

As a preventative measure, the STM will also have trains located near three stations to allow for service adjustments: Crémazie during the morning rush hour; Berri-UQAM and Lionel-Groulx during the afternoon rush.

The Mouvement Orange initiative hopes to improve transit in the busiest parts of the Metro network, specifically between the Beaubien and Berri-UQAM stations.

