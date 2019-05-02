Montreal metro and bus fares to increase on July 1

June will be the last time you can get a monthly bus and metro pass for $85. As of July 1, the STM monthly pass will cost $86.50, while the reduced fare for students and seniors will be $52, an increase of $1.

The price of a one-way ticket increases 25 cents, and will cost $3.50.

Group passes will be $17.50, a rise of 50 cents.

The Transit Authority announced the new fares on Tuesday.

There will also be increases to train fares, and fares for inter-municipal buses operated by Exo, in Longueuil and Laval.

STM fares last went up in 2015. For the full list of fare changes, visit stm.info.com.

