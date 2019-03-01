Montreal councillor calls on STM to release performance records

Marvin Rotrand is calling on city council to force the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) to release its performance indicators on a monthly basis.

The Montreal city councillor argues issues like the on-time performance of buses, the number of break-downs, distance travel goals of drivers and more information should be readily available on the STM website.

“I think riders would like to know whether the buses are on time or not,” Rotrand told Global News.

The STM currently releases some performance reviews but Rotrand insists it doesn’t go far enough.

“Open data is a good idea and that the value of transparency which both the city, by the way, and the STM endorsed is something we should actually practice,” he said.

Rotrand introduced a motion requesting the information be made public at the last council meeting on February 26th but it was defeated by members of Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante’s party, Projet Montréal.

“I’m upset in the sense that I can see no justifiable reason not to share information about whether the information is meeting its own goals,” Rotrand said.

In an email to Global News, a spokesperson for the STM wrote that the public transit agency plans to go even further than Rotrand’s motion and performance indicators will be “accessible to the public in a progressive manner by 2021,” according to Philippe Déry of the STM.

Rotrand argues that’s not soon enough and he plans to raise the issue again at the next council meeting on March 25th.