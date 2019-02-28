STM, maintenance workers strike deal

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) has reached an agreement in principle with its maintenance workers after years of tense negotiations.

The tentative deal was struck early Thursday morning following a mediator’s recommendation. It comes after the public transit agency issued a final offer on Feb. 18 to the union representing 2,400 maintenance workers.

The offer included changes to the employees’ pension plan, a reduction in overtime hours, additional new positions and monetary bonuses.

The final offer was made one day before the province’s labour tribunal ruled that work slowdowns by maintenance workers were illegal and could not continue. The STM had argued a growing bus shortage on Montreal roads was due to illegal pressure tactics from the maintenance workers.

Both the STM and the union said on Thursday they could not provide more details about the tentative deal.

The union said the agreement in principle still has to be presented to workers at an upcoming general assembly, where they will decide whether or not to ratify the deal.

Negotiations between the union and management began in December 2016. The main sticking points were forced overtime and scheduling.

The STM also reached an agreement in principle with its 4,500 drivers and Metro operators last October. The new collective agreement, which will be in effect until 2025, is expected to be signed on Friday.

