Too short to hold onto the bars of the Montreal Metro? The STM might finally be installing straps

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) said it is considering installing straps on its new AZUR Metro cars following complaints by commuters who say they are too short to hold onto the bars.

The transit authority explained on Wednesday that about 20 members of its My Voice, My STM program will take part in a research study to test the straps on Saturday, May 25.

READ MORE: New Azur Metro cars feature handles many can’t reach

The online community consists of about 23,000 customers who complete short surveys for monthly prizes.

WATCH (November 2016): Too tall to handle

Participants will test the straps during a return trip between the Henri-Bourassa and Côte-Vertu stations on the Metro’s Orange Line.

As part of the feedback, they will evaluate the straps’ efficacy during normal operations — including slowdowns, braking and acceleration — as well as their practicality, such as where they are located on the bars, the colour choice (blue or grey) and how easy it is to use them.

READ MORE: Montreal’s new metro trains unveiled

The STM says this study will have no impact on Metro services that day.

WATCH: Quebec transport minister, Montreal mayor ride Metro’s Orange Line

The study comes just over two years after a Global News story about the handles being too high for most people to hold onto.

Global News found that the average Canadian woman is five feet four inches tall, while the average man is five feet 10 inches tall.

READ MORE: Quebec transport minister rides Metro’s orange line with Montreal mayor

The AZUR Metro car handles stand at six feet three inches — three inches higher than the old Metro car handles.

WATCH: Blue Man Group invades Montreal Metro