High-risk sexual offender living in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood

Regina police are putting out a warning that a high-risk sexual offender is living in Regina.

Jason Thorne, 42, of Regina is considered to pose a high risk to the community as his criminal history includes sexual offenses against female children and re-offending.

Thorne is living in the Heritage neighborhood in a residence that provides supervision and monitoring of his activities.

Police said the possibility of intervention efforts to reduce his risk is not likely.

Thorne is currently on a statutory release and scheduled to resume his long-term supervision order on Sept. 9.

Thorne must abide by several conditions including following a treatment plan regarding sexual deviancy and substance abuse, residing at a facility approved by the Correctional Service of Canada, abstain from consuming all intoxicants including alcohol, and following psychological counseling.

He also must not be in the presence of any children under the age of 18, unless accompanied by an adult who knows his criminal history, has been approved and cannot be in or around a place where children may congregate, among other conditions.

Thorne is described as male, 5’ 9, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes, and black hair.

Police said this warning is for the public to raise public awareness and to carry out preventative measures and must not be used for vigilantism.

Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.

Any person who wishes to report an incident where Jason Paul Thorne is in violation of the aforementioned conditions should call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).