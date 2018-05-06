Regina Police warn public of high risk sex offender living in Heritage neighbourhood

Regina Police are warning the public about a high risk sex offender who is now living in the Heritage neighbourhood.

Under the authority of the Saskatchewan Public Disclosure Act, police are advising the public that Dennis Gladue, a 57-year-old male considered to be high-risk to re-offend sexually and/or violently.

READ MORE: Support group helps sex offenders in Saskatoon

Police say the information is intended to enable members of the public to take suitable preventative measures and not to embark upon any form of vigilantism.

“By revealing the name and photo image of this individual, the Regina Police Service hope to raise community awareness about the presence of this offender so that people may make informed choices about contact with this person,” police said in a news release.

Gladue is described as male, Metis, approximately 5’9 with a medium build, weighing 176 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes with a tattoo of a two-inch-high cross on his upper right arm.

His criminal history includes sexual offences and has a high risk of re-offending. He poses a high risk for acts of sexual offending against female children. Police say prospects for reducing his risk through treatment interventions are poor.

Gladue is bound by the following conditions:

Upon release, travel directly to an approved place of residence, as set out in his release certificate, and Report to the parole supervisor immediately and thereafter as instructed by the parole supervisor;

Remain in Canada at all times within the territorial boundaries fixed by the parole supervisor;

Obey the law and keep the peace;

Not be in, near, or around places where children under the age of 18 are likely to congregate such as elementary and secondary schools, parks, swimming pools and recreation centers unless accompanied by an adult previously approved in writing by his parole supervisor;

Inform his parole supervisor immediately upon arrest or upon being questioned by the police;

At all times carry his release documentation and produce them upon request for identification to any peace officer or parole supervisor;

Report to the police as instructed by the parole supervisor;

Advise parole supervisor immediately of any change in address of residence; any change in normal occupation, including employment, vocational or educational training and volunteer work; any change in domestic or financial situation and on request of the parole supervisor, any change in his family situation, and; any change that may reasonably be expected to affect his ability to comply with the conditions of release;

Not own, possess or have the control of any weapon, as defined in section 2 of the Criminal Code, except as authorized by his parole supervisor.

If any member of the public has questions or concerns they are encouraged to contact Regina Police at 777-6500. Members of the public are not required to contact police if they see Gladue.