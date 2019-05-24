Injunction halts Pioneer demolition in Pointe-Claire

A citizen-led coalition has filed an injunction against the City of Pointe-Claire and the developer behind plans to build condominiums on the site of the former Pioneer bar.

The injunction temporarily halts the project and stops Koebra Development Corporation from demolishing the building until the case is presented in court.

“We are hoping this might happen sometime in June, but we have not received any date confirmation as of yet,” said the Heart of Pointe-Claire coalition in an email.

The group believes the city violated some of its bylaws by approving the demolition of a historic building, as well as with the sale of a public parking lot adjacent to the Pioneer.

The city says it took steps to confirm the legality of their decisions by making “several external and professional validations.”

“For months, the file of the demolition of the former resto-bar Le Pionnier has stirred the emotions of a group of citizens,” said Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere in a statement.

“We recognize their passion and respect their legal proceedings, even if we believe they are unfounded.”

The statement goes on to explain that an evaluation performed by professionals confirmed the building had no heritage value to protect.

“There is also no government or municipal recognition or classification justifying its preservation,” the mayor’s statement reads.

“We have ensured that the best interests of all have been respected in the interest of general law and of the people involved. This file advanced slower because we needed to verify all aspects properly. This was important for us and it was done,” said Belvedere.

This comes after a near year-long battle to stop condos from being built in lieu of the bar, located in the Pointe-Claire Village.

The bar was sold to developers whose proposed condo design upset residents because they believe the design doesn’t respect the building’s history, nor the look of the village.

After much public outcry, the city sent the developer back to the drawing board, but after presenting a revamped project, the city approved the demolition.

The City of Pointe-Claire said it won’t comment any further until the courts reach a decision on the matter.