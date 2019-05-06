Final bid to stop the demolition of Le Pionnier bar in Pointe-Claire fails

A final bid to stop the demolition of Le Pionnier bar in Pointe-Claire has failed.

The council voted unanimously to demolish and approve the condo project.

Monday’s special council meeting got heated at times as several people explained why they don’t want condos built in place of the historical building.

“This is just wrong,” resident Tracy McBean told council. “I hope you guys can see it in your heart you’re hurting your citizens.”

READ MORE: Pointe-Claire approves re-designed condo plans for site of historic Pioneer bar

The city says it received 554 appeal letters against the condo.

Mayor John Belvedere told residents the council read “every single one of the letters,” Belvedere said the decision was taken in the best interest of the people and in compliance with the law.

WATCH: The fight to save Le Pionnier bar on Globalnews.ca

An organization led by residents called “The Heart of Pointe-Claire” believes the city didn’t respect bylaws when approving the project and selling an adjacent parking lot, which serves clients of businesses in the village.

READ MORE: Pointe-Claire rejects development project to replace the Pioneer

The Heart of Pointe-Claire says they will evaluate their options and vows to keep fighting.