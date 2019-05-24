Ontario flooding task force holds closed-door meeting in Ottawa with municipal, provincial officials

Provincial and municipal leaders and officials are meeting behind closed doors in Ottawa on Friday morning to discuss the flooding that hit a number of communities bordering the Ottawa River in and around the national capital this spring.

Friday’s meeting was organized by the provincial government, who announced earlier this month it was creating a special task force on improving the province’s resilience to flooding.

The task force, the province said on May 10, would consult with affected municipalities, including the City of Ottawa, as well as communities in the Ottawa Valley and the Muskoka region. The task force held a meeting in Pembroke on Thursday.

Kanata-Carleton MPP Merrilee Fullerton told reporters that Friday’s meeting in Ottawa was designed to be a “feedback session (and) listening session.”

“This is about finding a way forward and looking at what we can do better in terms of a co-ordinated flood response … and to look at the impact, how we can lessen the impact of future flooding,” she said ahead of the meeting.

“This is about bringing municipal leaders, Indigenous leaders, industry leaders together to hear from their perspective as well, and about sharing information that we know to be accurate… making sure that we’re all on the same page going forward because I think that’s crucial to our next efforts.”

Representing Ottawa at the meeting on Friday morning are Mayor Jim Watson, West Carleton-March Coun. Eli El-Chantiry, and Pierre Poirier, head of emergency management at the city.

The mayors of the City of Clarence-Rockland and the Township of Alfred and Plantagenet were also present.

The four MPPs at the table are Toby Barrett, parliamentary assistance to the minister of natural resources and forestry, Kanata-Carleton MPP Merrilee Fullerton, Ottawa West—Nepean MPP Jeremy Roberts and Carleton MPP Goldie Ghamari.

Representatives from the Ontario Power Generation and the Ottawa River Watershed Council are also present.

The state of emergency Watson declared in Ottawa on April 25 remains in effect. On Wednesday, senior city staff said many affected residences remain without electricity and the 155 households that self-evacuated as flood levels rose earlier this month still haven’t returned home.

The city’s recovery efforts have not yet begun because water levels remain too high, staff said.

Media were not permitted to stay beyond introductory remarks at Friday’s task force meeting.