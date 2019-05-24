Fentanyl seized at N.S. correctional facility for the 2nd time  

For the second time, a small amount of fentanyl has been seized at the Burnside jail.

Nova Scotia’s Department of Justice confirmed Friday that the drug was seized from Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth on Aug. 8, 2018.

The department says that staff intercepted contraband concealed within an item at the facility.

“The package was turned over to Halifax Regional Police and the contents sent for testing,” the release reads.

The results were received on May 21 and confirmed the presence of fentanyl, in combination with a non-controlled substance.

“Nova Scotians are reminded that the illegal consumption of opioids, including fentanyl, can be lethal. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects bystanders from criminal prosecution when calling for help,” the department stated.

Fentanyl was also discovered and seized at the facility in February 2018.