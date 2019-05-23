Help Wanted: Banff and Lake Louise battling chronic worker shortage

On the eve of the busiest season in Banff National Park, many employers in the hospitality sector are scrambling to fill vacancies.
“We always focus on hiring Canadians as much as we possible can,” said Trevor Long, general manager of The Rimrock Hotel.
But Canadians don’t always stay for more than a few months and hotels are struggling to fill the chronic staffing shortage experienced year round.
Federal government tightening rules around the temporary foreign worker program has made it even more difficult to bring people over to fill the jobs.
“Almost all businesses use a professional recruitment company to take us through the process and the forms, and it’s still extremely difficult and the success rate is low,” Long said.
“If you look over the past 10 years, Tourism HR Canada has helped to validate that we’ve lost $11 billion of revenue potential because we don’t have the people available to the industry,” said Darren Reeder, executive director of the Banff and Lake Louise Hospitality Association.
The federal government has attributed the processing times to an increase in the number of applications that the department has received.
