Man sentenced to time served in naked run at Prince Albert, Sask. Superstore

A Saskatchewan man convicted of running naked through the aisles of a Prince Albert grocery store and into a meat cooler won’t spend any further time in custody.

Calvin John Jobb, 51, was sentenced to four months in jail, but was credited for time already served in remand.

Provincial court Judge Mary McAuley noted in her sentencing report that Jobb has been publicly humiliated since a video of his run in the buff at the Superstore in March went viral online.

READ MORE: Prince Albert, Sask. police charge man found naked in grocery store

She also pointed out that some people, including store employees, were traumatized by his actions, while others “thought it was hilarious.”

Jobb, who has been sentenced for various offences 68 times before, faces 18 months of probation and isn’t allowed to go to the Superstore.

He also has to write a letter of apology to staff and pay $196 to cover the cost of meat and other food that had to be thrown away after his arrest.

He is banned from bars and liquor stores, and must seek counselling for his alcohol addiction.

“He caused humiliation to himself and his family,” McAuley said in court Wednesday. “He scared people and he is remorseful and has apologized.”

READ MORE: Former WHL player charged after allegedly snatching child, fleeing nude into B.C. lake

Court heard previously that on March 3 Jobb had smoked what he thought was marijuana, but what was actually crystal meth. He said he had never smoked the drug before, began hallucinating and believed someone was trying to kill him.

His lawyer, Robert Rooney, clarified that his client was convinced people had put electronic tracking devices in his clothes and that’s why he removed them.

Witnesses saw Jobb swing a broom stick, yell at customers, damage cash registers and jump into one of the meat coolers. It took four officers to get him out of the store and, at one point, he grabbed one of their Tasers.

Court was told Jobb’s criminal record dates back to 1984. The Crown was asking for 12 months in jail, but McAuley said she considered significant factors in his Gladue report.

A Gladue report is a pre-sentencing review which considers an Indigenous offender’s background.

READ MORE: Florida police spot 3 naked women at rest stop, 34-km chase ensues

Jobb’s report said that he was exposed to alcohol and drugs when he was growing up and experienced sexual abuse when he was seven and again while attending residential school.

McAuley addressed Jobb directly and told him it was his responsibility to overcome his past.

“If you come back to this court in the future and say, ‘My past got to me again’ it becomes less potent,” she said. “Your job is to turn your life around. Break the cycle. It is a generational cycle and if you don’t (break it) you’ll pass it down to your kids.”

An emotional Jobb responded with an apology and said he continues to take steps to address his problems.