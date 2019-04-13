Florida police spot 3 naked women at rest stop, 34-km chase ensues

Authorities say three women who were applying suntan lotion publicly in the nude at a Florida rest stop led police on a 34-kilometre chase, drove a car at a deputy and threatened another deputy with a bat.

The Florida Highway Patrol says when a deputy approached the women at the Interstate 75 rest stop Wednesday in Dade City, they started dressing. They said they had been staying at a relative’s home but went to the rest stop after an altercation and had nowhere else to go.

READ MORE: ‘You’re a dead SOB,’ Pistol-packing great grandmother tells alleged naked burglar

The Tampa Bay Times reports the women claimed they were “air drying” after washing up. The women then fled in a car.

The three ultimately were caught. They’ve been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, fleeing to elude and indecent exposure.