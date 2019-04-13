Crime
April 13, 2019 5:08 pm

Florida police spot 3 naked women at rest stop, 34-km chase ensues

By Staff The Associated Press

A Florida Highway Patrolman is seen in a Sept. 17, 2016 file photo.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
A A

Authorities say three women who were applying suntan lotion publicly in the nude at a Florida rest stop led police on a 34-kilometre chase, drove a car at a deputy and threatened another deputy with a bat.

The Florida Highway Patrol says when a deputy approached the women at the Interstate 75 rest stop Wednesday in Dade City, they started dressing. They said they had been staying at a relative’s home but went to the rest stop after an altercation and had nowhere else to go.

READ MORE: ‘You’re a dead SOB,’ Pistol-packing great grandmother tells alleged naked burglar

The Tampa Bay Times reports the women claimed they were “air drying” after washing up. The women then fled in a car.

The three ultimately were caught. They’ve been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, fleeing to elude and indecent exposure.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Florida Highway Patrol
Florida public nudity
Florida women assault deputy
Florida women attack deputy
Florida women car chase
naked women car chase

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.