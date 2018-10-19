B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto aquarium shark tank granted bail

A 37-year-old British Columbia man accused of jumping into a shark tank at a Toronto aquarium and taking a swim completely nude was released on $1,000 bail following a court appearance on Friday.

Police said the man was arrested in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Tuesday after being on the run for several days following the stunt which was caught on video and posted on social media.

Authorities said they received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 of a man exposing himself at the Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada in downtown Toronto.

Video of the incident showed a man swimming in the water and doing a backflip before leaving the premises.

Just hours before, police alleged the suspect attacked a 34-year-old man outside Medieval Times, a dinner theatre attraction at Exhibition Place, after being kicked out for being unruly.

The man has been identified as David Weaver of Nelson, B.C. He has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, mischief under $5,000 and mischief interfering with property.

Under his bail conditions, the accused cannot be within 100 metres of Medieval Times or Ripley’s Aquarium. He has also been ordered to take anger and alcohol counselling.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on Nov. 22.

–With a file from Marianne Dimain