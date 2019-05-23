Federal government commits $1.7M to 9 women’s groups in southwestern Ontario

Women’s organizations in southwestern Ontario are receiving a financial boost from the federal government.
Liberal MPs Kate Young and Peter Fragiskatos stopped in Strathroy on Thursday to announce $1.7 million in funding for nine women’s groups across southwestern Ontario.
Officials referred to the money as “capacity-building funds.”
“Women’s organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women make real, tangible differences within our communities across southwestern Ontario,” said Young in a statement.
“With today’s announcement, we intend to demonstrate our continual commitment to supporting the effective resources and solutions that pave the way towards gender equality.”
“We are proud to support these deserving organizations and the vital work that they carry out in southwestern Ontario each and every day,” said Fragiskatos in a statement.
“By investing in the organizations that support women and girls, we also invest in Canada’s future.”
Recipients of the funding include:
