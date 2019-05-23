Federal government commits $1.7M to 9 women’s groups in southwestern Ontario

Women’s organizations in southwestern Ontario are receiving a financial boost from the federal government.

Liberal MPs Kate Young and Peter Fragiskatos stopped in Strathroy on Thursday to announce $1.7 million in funding for nine women’s groups across southwestern Ontario.

READ MORE: Peterborough groups among 6 Ontario women’s organizations to receive $1.6M in federal funding

Officials referred to the money as “capacity-building funds.”

“Women’s organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women make real, tangible differences within our communities across southwestern Ontario,” said Young in a statement.

“With today’s announcement, we intend to demonstrate our continual commitment to supporting the effective resources and solutions that pave the way towards gender equality.”

In Strathroy this morning as our federal government announced $1.7M in funding for women’s organizations throughout SW ON. Their work to build a more just world is deeply appreciated. The full list is here: https://t.co/XQzzWMedqW #ldnont pic.twitter.com/J3jmcw2Xpw — Peter Fragiskatos (@pfragiskatos) May 23, 2019

“We are proud to support these deserving organizations and the vital work that they carry out in southwestern Ontario each and every day,” said Fragiskatos in a statement.

“By investing in the organizations that support women and girls, we also invest in Canada’s future.”

Recipients of the funding include:

CFUW FCFDU, Canadian Federation of University Women — London: $216,045

Hiatus House — Windsor: $72,000

Huron Women’s Shelter, Second Stage Housing and Counselling Services — Goderich: $248,622

Perth County Transition Home for Women (Optimism Place Women’s Shelter and Support Services) — Stratford: $150,000

Réseau-femmes du sud-ouest de l’Ontario — serving francophone women in the region: $233,319

Single Women in Motherhood Training Program (S.W.I.M.) — London: $49,995

Windsor Women Working With Immigrant Women: $250,000

Women’s Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor Inc.: $247,606

Women’s Rural Resource Centre — Strathroy: $219,098