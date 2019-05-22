Impaired driving charge laid following Peterborough crash

A Peterborough man is facing a number of charges, including impaired driving, in connection with a car crash that happened earlier this year.

On Jan. 16, a car slammed into a hydro pole on Milroy Drive.

The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries while a passenger was also seriously injured.

Police say an investigation revealed the car was travelling at 122 kilometres per hour when it crashed.

Keegan Gabriel Calback, 27, is facing a long list of charges, including dangerous driving causing bodily harm, impaired driving, possession of cocaine and driving without insurance.