Impaired driving charge laid following Peterborough crash
A Peterborough man is facing a number of charges, including impaired driving, in connection with a car crash that happened earlier this year.
On Jan. 16, a car slammed into a hydro pole on Milroy Drive.
READ MORE: Two men seriously injured after car slams into pole in Peterborough’s north end
The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries while a passenger was also seriously injured.
Police say an investigation revealed the car was travelling at 122 kilometres per hour when it crashed.
Keegan Gabriel Calback, 27, is facing a long list of charges, including dangerous driving causing bodily harm, impaired driving, possession of cocaine and driving without insurance.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.