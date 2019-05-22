3 women file lawsuit alleging repeated sexual assault by Correctional Service guard in N.S.

Three women who say they were sexually assaulted by a prison guard have launched a lawsuit against the federal correctional service.

The alleged assaults are said to have happened at the Nova Institution for Women, located in Truro, N.S.

Nova is one of six federal facilities for women across Canada.

In response to the lawsuit, the director of advocacy and legal issues for the Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies, Savannah Gentile, is calling the women “incredibly brave.”

Halifax lawyer Mike Dull says two of the three women are still serving time, adding that police were called in within the last two months and a criminal investigation is underway.

A spokesperson for the Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the government cannot comment on court cases, but says the minister expects the Correctional Service of Canada to ensure all allegations of sexual assault are thoroughly investigated.