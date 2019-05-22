Kingston police looking to speak with Good Samaritan who stopped unprovoked lakeside attack

Kingston police are searching for a woman who reportedly stopped an unprovoked attack on the shore of Lake Ontario back in April.

On April 25, around 8:30 p.m., a man was fishing by Lake Ontario just west of 1000 King St. W.

Suddenly, according to police, someone kicked the fisherman from behind, sending him forward to the ground.

Police say the alleged attacker proceeded to kick the fisherman 15 times.

The alleged assault only ended when a woman intervened and yelled at the suspect, who then fled east towards Lake Ontario Park.

The fisherman suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The alleged attacker appeared to be about 15 years old and is described as a Caucasian boy who stands six feet tall and has a medium build and shoulder-length black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black track pants and black Nike high-cut shoes.

Kingston police are trying to find the Good Samaritan who intervened, hoping she may be able to provide more details about the suspect.

They are also asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact Det. Graham at 613-549-4660 ext. 6311 or via email at jgraham@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0.