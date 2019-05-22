Canada
May 22, 2019 10:48 am

Rolling for Justice Bike Ride makes way along Laurier Avenue calling for safer roads for cyclists

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

The Rolling for Justice Bike Ride made its way along Laurier Avenue Wednesday morning to call for safer road infrastructure after a cyclist was killed on the same road one week ago.

A group of around 200 cyclists made their way slowly down Laurier Avenue calling for safer bicycle infrastructure on Ottawa’s roads.

The ride comes a week after a cyclist was killed on that same stretch of road in an alleged hit-and-run. Police are still looking for the driver of a black van that was abandoned after allegedly striking the cyclists.

The group began their ride at the intersection of Laurier Avenue and Nicholas Street and made their way down Laurier to Bank Street where they turned around and made their way back to city hall where they will continue their call for safer roads to council when they meet on Wednesday morning.

