N.B. affordable housing project for seniors to begin construction this year

A new affordable housing project will make it easier for seniors in Hampton, N.B., to remain in their community.

Federal, provincial and municipal officials gathered near St. Paul’s Church to unveil plans for DeMille Place, a two-storey, 21-unit apartment building for seniors. The location, across from the church, had been the property St. Paul’s.

Eight of the apartment’s units will be made affordable through government subsidy and five others will be fully accessible.

Ottawa is contributing $2.98 million to the project.

“It will be community based,” said Jean-Yves Duclos, minister of families, children and social Development.

“The community, with the leadership of the church, the city, the region and the leaders will all be working to identify who will be able to live in that beautiful environment,” he added.

Alaina Lockhart, the MP for Fundy Royal, said the location of the building is key because it will allow residents to continue to stay in familiar surroundings and access services in and around Hampton.

“This isn’t only just good for those seniors. but also their families as well,” Lockhart said. “We want to see them being able to stay close to their kids and grandkids and also the services of Hampton.”

Lockhart said construction will begin soon.

Hampton Mayor Ken Chorley applauded the leadership shown by all levels of government.

“We’ve been trying to cooperate very vigorously with the people in the planning process to make the infrastructure,” Chorley said.

The facility’s first residents are expected to be able to move in next year.