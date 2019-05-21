Okanagan weather: Mix of sun, cloud and rain in this week’s forecast

A mix of sun and cloud are expected in the upcoming Okanagan forecast this week.

For Tuesday, the forecast is mainly cloudy with a high of 21 C. For Wednesday, some of those clouds are expected to move out for a mainly sunny day with a high of 23 C.

For Thursday to Saturday, a chance of showers, or light rain, are in the forecast. The daily highs range from 21 on Thursday to 17 on Friday and 20 on Saturday.

The overnight lows from Tuesday to Saturday will hover between 8 and 11.

In related news, Environment Canada issued a minor thunderstorm forecast for the Central Interior, Howe Sound and Lower Mainland. That minor thunderstorm, though, is not expected to impact the Boundary, Okanagan, Shuswap or Similkameen regions.

Also, smoke from a massive, out-of-control wildfire in northern Alberta is not expected to affect Okanagan air quality. The fire, near the town of High Level, is approximately 69,000 hectares in size and has sparked evacuations.

According to the website firesmoke.ca, the smoke from the wildfire is pushing into B.C., the Northwest Territories and the Yukon.

Air quality levels in the North, Cental and South Okanagan are at the low rating (Level Two) on the air quality health index.