CityFolk 2019: Leon Bridges, Our Lady Peace, Robert Plant among festival’s headliners

Soul singer Leon Bridges, singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams, Canadian rock band Our Lady Peace and former Led Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant are among the headliners taking the stage in Ottawa this September at the 2019 CityFolk Festival.

The annual music festival unveiled its lineup on Tuesday for this year’s outdoor event at Lansdowne Park, scheduled from Thursday, Sept. 12 to Sunday, Sept. 15.

“Since moving to Lansdowne Park in 2015, CityFolk has become an important staple for music fans to celebrate the onset of fall,” Mark Monahan, CityFolk’s executive and artistic director, said in a news release.

“The festival has established an end-of-summer tradition — cottages are closed, kids are back in school — and CityFolk gives people one last chance to enjoy a great outdoor music experience.”

Our Lady Peace will be performing its Summersault show with Live and Bush on Sept. 13.

Other Canadian acts include rock band The Strumbellas, scheduled to play the festival’s first day, as well as Rhye, Snotty Nose Rez Kids and folk trio The Once, all scheduled to play on Sept. 14.

On top of that, organizers say this year’s festival will once again feature Marvest, a free music event that teams up with businesses in the Glebe neighbourhood “to spotlight local talent in unconventional venues.”

Marvest acts and locations will be announced at a later date, the festival said on Tuesday.

CityFolk is offering a one-day presale for discounted tickets on Thursday, May 23, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Regular ticket sales will begin the next day on Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m.

More information, on ticket prices and how to purchase festival passes, is available on the event’s website.

CityFolk schedule day-by-day (as posted on the festival’s website):

Sept. 12:

Dwayne Gretzky

Larkin Poe

Lucinda Williams

Orville Peck

The Strumbellas

Sept. 13

Dear Rouge

Donovan Woods and The Opposition

Human Kebab

Rich Aucoin

Summersault – Our Lady Peace +LIVE+ Bush

Sept. 14

Eleni Mandell

LeE HARVeY OsMOND

Leon Bridges

RHYE

Saul Williams

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Tamino

The Once

Sept. 15

Caroline Rose

Harrow Fair

Lucy Dacus

Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters

Tim Baker

The East Pointers

The White Buffalo