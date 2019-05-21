Hamilton police Const. Pank Patel laid to rest

Hamilton police have said a final goodbye to one of their own.

Det. Const. Pank Patel was laid to rest on Monday at Bay Gardens Funeral Home on Rymal Road East.

He was a member of the Hamilton Police Service for 32 years.

Patel passed away last Thursday at the age of 53.

A cause of death has not been released.

Yesterday, we said goodbye to PC Pank Patel. Pank served with us for 32 years and was a valued member of our service. He will be greatly missed. Thank you for your service to the #HamOnt community. Rest in Peace, Pank. pic.twitter.com/GIjo3sSjY2 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 21, 2019