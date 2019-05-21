Hamilton police Const. Pank Patel laid to rest
A A
Hamilton police have said a final goodbye to one of their own.
Det. Const. Pank Patel was laid to rest on Monday at Bay Gardens Funeral Home on Rymal Road East.
READ MORE: Man dies after stabbing in central Hamilton, police say
He was a member of the Hamilton Police Service for 32 years.
Patel passed away last Thursday at the age of 53.
READ MORE: 6 suspected overdoses at Hamilton’s Barton Street jail in 5 days
A cause of death has not been released.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.