Canada
May 21, 2019 1:48 pm

Hamilton police Const. Pank Patel laid to rest

By News Anchor  Global News

Det. Const. Pank Patel was a member of the Hamilton Police Service for 32 years.

Hamilton police
A A

Hamilton police have said a final goodbye to one of their own.

Det. Const. Pank Patel was laid to rest on Monday at Bay Gardens Funeral Home on Rymal Road East.

READ MORE: Man dies after stabbing in central Hamilton, police say

He was a member of the Hamilton Police Service for 32 years.

Patel passed away last Thursday at the age of 53.

READ MORE: 6 suspected overdoses at Hamilton’s Barton Street jail in 5 days

A cause of death has not been released.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bay Gardens Funeral Home
Const. Pank Patel
Det. Const. Pank Patel
Hamilton
Hamilton Police
Hamilton police officer dies
Hamilton Police Service
HamOnt
Pank Patel

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.