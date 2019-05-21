6 suspected overdoses at Hamilton’s Barton Street jail in 5 days

In just five days, there have been six suspected opioid overdoses at the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre on Barton Street.

On Monday night, there were three reported overdoses at the facility.

“About 7 p.m., Hamilton (Emergency Medical Services) responded to a call regarding two female inmates in their 20s in distress,” said Hamilton EMS Supt. Dave Thompson. “They were transported to hospital in stable condition, and about an hour later, there was another call, but this time it was for a male inmate in his 40s.”

All are said to be recovering.

Last Thursday night, a paramedic unit was dispatched to the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre for a suspected overdose, and while emergency medical personnel were responding, a second patient was discovered and another unit called out.

“The service learned later that a third woman also suffered a suspected overdose, and she was taken to hospital by corrections staff,” Thompson added.

All three inmates involved in the Thursday night incidents are believed to have been cellmates.

“Hamilton paramedics have responded to more than 59 emergencies at the jail so far this year, including more than a dozen related to potential drug/opioid use,” said Thompson.

He says paramedics have responded to more than 300 opioid-related calls across the city so far this year. Last year, there were a total of 450 calls.